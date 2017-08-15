Why are all the cats disappearing in Gympie?

A SPIKE in the number of cats reported missing in the Gympie region is something that is out of the ordinary, according to Gympie RSPCA shelter manager Vanessa Richardson.

"Over the weekend we had four cats reported missing and over the last four weeks a total of nine have been reported to us,” Ms Richardson said.

A spike in missing dogs, especially after storm activity, isn't all that unusual, but in cats, it's almost unheard of.

"It means that almost half of the cats reported as missing at the moment were reported at the weekend just gone,” she said.

While hesitant to speculate on the cause, Ms Richardson did note we are rapidly approaching tick season.

"We are starting to get cats brought in with tick bites,” she said.

She asked pet owners to ensure their pets are micro-chipped and that the pet-register details are up to date and to start conducting daily checks for ticks.

She also said there is a new tick preventative on the market especially for cats and owners should contact their vet to find out more about that product.

"The main thing I want to get across is that owners should get their pets microchipped and make sure their details are up to date. And report to us if you lose or find an animal, so we can re-unite more pets with their owners.”

Lost or found animals can be reported at the Gympie RSPCA shelter in Laurenceson Rd or online on the website at rspcaqld.org.au/locations/gympie.