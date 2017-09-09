27°
Why an unquestioned immigration policy is dangerous

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton.
by Letter to the Editor by Stuart Cudahy

Letter to Editor:

THE powers that be seem to believe we must populate or perish.

The question of overpopulation never seems to arise although the consequences may be almost as bad.

With the breakdown of infrastructure in our major cities, social cohesion is bound to suffer and the ghettoisation of our urban poor a foregone conclusion.

And where is the fresh water going to come from?

It's too late to say we got the maths wrong when those who can afford it drink only bottled water and many parks in the less well-off suburbs turn into tent cities.

Some immigration may be necessary for the continued stability of our economy, but an unquestioned immigration policy smacks of an unconsidered elitist blindness.

Stuart Cudahy,

Cooloola Cove

