Why an ‘impossible’ rental market is good news, even for tenants

OPPORTUNITY: John Cochrane says tight times in the rental market mean prospective tenants might find it is more affordable to buy.

GYMPIE’S rental market is the tightest in Queensland, with a vacancy rate of only 0.3 per cent.

But it is even tighter than that, according to Century 21 business development manager Rachel Harratt, who says the vacancy rate on her books is 0.2 per cent.

Century 21 Manager Rachael Harratt

Good news for would-be Gympie immigrants comes from the purchase market, where comparatively low prices mean many people looking to rent might be a lot better off buying, so they can really move in.

Gympie Regional Realty’s John Cochrane says a bit of a deposit and the payments on a loan could well be less than rent.

“We’ve got people who have sold at Cooroy, bought the equivalent here and had $100,000 to $120,000 to put in their pocket or to pay off the mortgage,” he said.

Ms Harratt said the market would be affected unpredictably by the government’s Rental Tenancies Act Review, which is considering new obligations on landlords and greater rights for tenants, potentially making the market even tighter if landlords are discouraged.

“There is no doubt the rental market became tighter in 2019,” she said.

“Our agency’s vacancy rate is about0.2 per cent, which is close to the lowest we’ve ever had.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in inquiry for rentals and we can expect higher rental values.”

Against that, she says proposed statet government rental reforms could mean less interest from investors.

“Landlords won’t be able to terminate without grounds, even if a tenant’s lease has expired and won’t be able to refuse pets.

“As a result, tenant selection will be a lot tighter.”

Mr Cochrane said the market made that selection process more productive for investors.

“I’ve been talking about it every week for a long time, to landlords and intending landlords, because we have a list of people wanting houses (to rent).

“When this happens, it means the landlords have a choice of who they want to put in

“It gives them the chance to put in the best tenants.

“And when the market is as strong as this for rentals, it means the real estate market for sales is also going to be strong too.

“Investors will tell you that when the rental market is so strong, it’s a big indication that sales will take off in the New Year.

“And I believe a lot of landlords are taking rents that are lower than they could get.

“This doesn’t mean they’ve made a mistake, just that the rental market is getting stronger and stronger. And the sale of property is going up as well.

“Some people go for cash flow, others for capital gain. I think Gympie is in a situation where you can get both. This means 2020 is going to be a good year for real estate,” he said.