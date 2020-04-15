Why all these teddy bears are turning up in Gympie

Life in isolation can be tough, but one Gympie woman is cheering up children with a socially-distant teddy bear hunt.

Inspired by a global initiative, Michelle Girdler started Facebook group We’re Going On A Bear Hunt Gympie, where people can post photos and locations of bears they find. Ms Girdler said it was her way of doing a bear hunt with her granddaughter who lives on the Sunshine Coast.

Bear hunt Gympie on Everson Rd

Within two weeks teddy bears had popped up in windows and yards all around the region.

Ms Girdler said “it’s all about mental health” and making family walks fun.

Bear hunt Gympie on the highway near Hungry Jacks

“Membership grew rather quickly, participation is a little slower than I thought,” Ms Girdler said.

Local resident Tracey Kerr joined in after coming across the group online, and put out a teddy that has been in her family for more than 20 years for local children to discover.

Gympie Times Journalist Maddie Manwaring with Teddy Bear on Pine St

“There’s been a few people come along and toot their horn, but I haven’t seen him appear online yet,” she said.

Participators can find bears or add their own to a global bear hunt locations map here.