Why all of Gympie's Mary St will be only one-way tomorrow

THE top half of Mary St is about to become one way for at least the next six months, starting tomorrow.

The $2.4 million Upper Mary St Revitalisation Project starts tomorrow and signs will be erected from 7am, with traffic not permitted to turn up the street from Monkland St.

"The street will remain open to traffic during construction, however it will be reduced to one-way flow for extended periods," a spokesperson from the Gympie Regional Council posted to the GRC's Facebook page.

ONSITE: Contractors for the Gympie Regional Council prep their site office ahead of the Upper Mary St Revitalisation Project which starts tomorrow. Donna Jones

"Pedestrians will be able to walk the street, as directed by construction signage, and will be able to access all businesses during normal trading hours.

This section of Mary St will be directly impacted by tomorrow's closure. Traffic will not be able to head up the hill here. Arthur Gorrie

"Much of the on-street parking will be available during construction with the off-street car park at the top end of Mary Street being opened for public parking during the construction period to help offset any loss of on-street car parks," the statement read.

An artist's impression of what the Mary St Revitalisation Project will look like on completion.

An area of the carpark around the Design Services Branch at 18 Channon St has been closed and cordoned off as a site office for the construction crew while the work is completed.

Demolition of the old kerb and guttering and part of the footpath below the pedestrian crossing will commence tomorrow, and all new storm drains will be installed a workman onsite said today.