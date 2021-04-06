Why a key Gympie road will be shut for 3 months

Part of Gympie Connection Road will be shut for three months to allow work to continue on the Gympie bypass.

Drivers travelling between Gympie and the coast will have to take a detour with Gympie Connection Road to be shut for three months as part of work on the $1 billion bypass.

The stretch of the road between Old Goomboorian Road and Tin Can Bay Road will be closed from Monday April 12 for three months to allow construction to continue.

Vehicles will instead be diverted along Ascot and Tin Can Bay roads.

Traffic management will also be in place between the North Coast rail line and Ascot Road for a 14 month stretch.

Traffic detours and delays will be common on Gympie Connection Road for several months.

A joint Federal and State Government press release said these disruptions will allow for construction of interchanges on and off the new highway.

