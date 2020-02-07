Man runs red light, woman ‘looked a bit how you going’

Nathan Galvin, 25, said he was ‘escorting himself home’ when he caused a police pursuit last month

A DARWIN man has told a court he ran a red light because of a "chick" who "looked a bit how you going" and was simply "escorting himself home" during a police pursuit along Tiger Brennan Dr last year.

Nathan Galvin, 25, represented himself during an appearance in Darwin Local Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to fleeing from police and leading them on a pursuit through Darwin.

According to the statement of agreed facts, Galvin was pulled over by police around 4pm on January 25 on Tiger Brennan Dr near Darwin City, because the insurance on his car had expired and he did not have his P Plates displayed.

When police informed him they were arresting him, Galvin fled into nearby bushland before he was seen getting back into his car and driving away.

A pursuit ensued, during which Galvin avoided a tyre deflation device by mounting a traffic island and drove through two sets of red lights.

He eventually stopped and was arrested in the carpark of his apartment building on Smith St, Darwin City.

When asked by Judge John Neill to justify his actions, Galvin explained he ran from police because he felt "threatened for his life" and he sustained injuries from running through the bush that caused him to "walk on his tip toes for a couple of weeks".

He also told the court the only reason he ran a red light was because there was a "chick" observing him who "looked a bit how you going".

Galvin said he had asked the arresting officer to drive him home as he had no money to have his car towed, and the subsequent police pursuit was him "escorting himself home".

"I had no other way to get home," he said.

"I was using my indicators, using my speed limit all the way home."

When Judge Neill asked Galvin if he was currently employed, Galvin told him he worked at a Darwin supermarket.

"If you come to the shop I'll give you a discount," Galvin said.

Galvin was sentenced to pay $2050 in fines and levies, received a three-month suspended jail sentence and had his licence cancelled for 12 months.

"I'd rather go to jail, Your Honour," Galvin said in response to the news of his disqualified licence.