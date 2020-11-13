Why $18M Coondoo Bridge opened but then closed again

Construction of the $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge is almost complete.

Construction of the $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge is almost complete.

THE new $18 million Coondoo Bridge opened momentarily to traffic this week, but was soon closed again so the finishing touches could be put to the impressive new infrastructure.

Work to replace the 60-year-old Coondoo Creek Bridge with a new, raised, three-span concrete bridge, is nearing completion after beginning June of last year.

Union plays cat and mouse with the Gympie council over job cuts

Work suffered a pause in February of this year due to heavy downpours in the area. Water levels got so high that local transport operation Polleys Coaches warned the old bridge was in danger of forced closure.

CLICK HERE: The shock diagnosis that changed a Gympie footballer’s life

The new bridge was temporarily opened under traffic control yesterday (Thursday morning), while minor works were completed, a Transport and Main Roads spokersperson said today.

Traffic was then returned to using the old bridge until the new one is formally opened.

Construction of the $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge is almost complete.

Work is expected to be completed within the next week, conditions permitting.

Construction of the $18 million Coondoo Creek Bridge is almost complete.

The three-span, concrete bridge will increase safety and connectivity for road users by improving flood immunity and reducing closures due to flooding, as well as minimising ongoing maintenance costs.

Coondoo Creek Bridge: the approach from Gympie.

The project is jointly funded with the Queensland Government contributing $9.8 million and the Australian Government contributing $5 million.