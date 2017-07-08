24°
Who's the familiar face leaving the staff of Gympie Hospital?

8th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
GOLDEN HANDSHAKE: Leo Carkeet retired from Gympie Hospital after 46 years on Wednesday.
GOLDEN HANDSHAKE: Leo Carkeet retired from Gympie Hospital after 46 years on Wednesday. Renee Albrecht

LEO Carkeet hung up his Gympie Hospital uniform for the last time on Wednesday, retiring after 46 years.

Leo started working at the hospital in 1971 at the young age of 15.

He was employed as a pharmacy boy and spent five years in this position.

Leo would make the cough mixtures that he had to boil, pill boxes for medications and run messages to board members, who were often in court or playing bowls.

He would find himself cycling all over Gympie trying to get pay checks signed as well as helping the registered nurse in the pharmacy, which is all they had back in those days.

Leo was then promoted to head wardsman.

For the next 20 years he worked shifts from 12-8.30pm, sleep over on-site and then from 6am-3pm.

Back in those days, with no pagers, a whistle would be blown when a wardie was needed during the night. Over time this was upgraded to a bell.

In 1996 he started working in the admin pool where he answered the hospital switchboard.

Gympie Hospital acting director of nursing/facility manager Nicole White said Leo was a very valued and well-respected employee who would be sadly missed.

"His work and dedication to the Gympie Hospital and community over the years is much appreciated and we wish him well for a happy and healthy retirement," she said.

"He has seen significant change over the past 46 years and has had an amazing career."

What Leo enjoyed about his time at the hospital was the staff he worked with.

"All the staff are wonderful people," he said.

"There's a lot of memories there. I met my wife there and we're still together."

Now that he's retired, Leo's keen to do plenty.

"I'll be fishing and relaxing and possibly do a bit of travel first," he said.

"We'll possibly move out to Rainbow Beach."

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie hospital health and hospitals retirement staff

