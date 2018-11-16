Who's in charge here? Land rights claim vs traffic charges

EARLY DAYS: Gary Tomlinson, Auntie Bev Muckan and Auntie Bucky Tomlinson in 2015 stake their claim to Rocky Ridge, also known as The Gympie Pyramid, a site which is part of the planned route of the Bruce Hwy by-pass of Gympie.

"NO SIR, that person isn't here,” Gympie region Aboriginal land rights claimant Wit-boooka told Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan had just asked him if he was Gary Tomlinson, the name on court documents.

Wit-boooka, who is also known as Gary Tomlinson, told Mr Callaghan he had received a notice to appear in the court on charges alleging obstructing police and failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis on October 19.

The name on the notice was Wit-boooka, he told the court.

The charges mentioned in the Magistrates Court yesterday are in addition to matters already before the District Court, including allegations of trespass and assault at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices.

"What would you like me to call you, sir?” Mr Callaghan asked.

"Wit-boooka,” the accused replied, adding that he did not want to be called "sir.”

Mr Callaghan noted the three "Os” in "Wit-boooka” and agreed to use that name, but he refused Wit-boooka's request to dismiss the October 19 charges.

"I'm not dismissing them without a hearing,” Mr Callaghan said.

"I don't understand this jurisdiction sir,” Wit-boooka said. "And I've been dragged in without consent.”

Mr Callaghan ordered police to have a brief of evidence ready by for Wit-boooka's information by December 20 and remanded the case to come back before the court on January 17 next year.