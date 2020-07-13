WHO’S HIRING: 21 jobs going in Gympie right now

Hurry! Toucan Coffee are looking for their next barista.

Hurry! Toucan Coffee are looking for their next barista.

LOOKING for a job locally?

Here are 21 Gympie jobs advertised in the last week, and how you can apply for them.

1. Barista – Toucan Coffee

“We are currently seeking a new Barista to join our team. You need to have experience as a barista, a fun energetic attitude and willing to work when needed.

“If this is you, please bring your resume in store, no emailed ones, as we would love to meet you in person!”

Jaida Walker and Makayla Kickbusch of Toucan Coffee

2. Factory Hand – Programmed Skilled Workforce

“We are currently seeking enthusiastic and energetic applicants for production workers based in the Gympie area.

“Our client is part of the Brickworks Building Products Group, one of Australia’s largest and most innovative building product manufacturers and is part of a group of manufacturers which includes other industry leading brands.

APPLY HERE

3. Receptionist & Administration Assistant – Pacific Hyundai Gympie

“We’re looking for someone who will be a key member of our administration team to help our staff put their best foot forward.

“The most important part of our business is our customer relationships, so as the first face and voice that our customers interact with it’s incredibly important.”

APPLY HERE

4. Office Administration Support – Stroud Homes Gympie

“We’re looking for ambitious, confident and focused individuals who want to work with Gympie’s most exciting new home builder.”

APPLY HERE

5. Administrator – Offaly Civil Engineering Pty Ltd

“This role is perfect for someone who enjoys the challenge of prioritising and managing a variety of tasks. You will have previous administration experience working in a similar diverse role.”

APPLY HERE

6. Service Station Attendant – Gympie – Wessel Petroleum

“We are looking to add to the Company’s current workforce, with many of these casuals being long term employees.”

APPLY HERE

7. Junior Production Manager – RecruitShop

Key roles include managing the construction process and co-ordinating multiple projects at any one time and managing direct labour and subcontractors at the factory.

MORE INFO + APPLY HERE

8. Afterschool Equestrian Coordinator – Victory College

“We are seeking an enthusiastic, proactive and motivated person to play a pivotal and highly respected role in our growing afterschool equestrian program.”

APPLY HERE

Victory College are looking for a new equestrian co-ordinator.

9. Gympie Shed Sales Position – Sheds n Homes

“We are currently looking for the services of a motivated and professional Sales Consultant. Due to post COVID, inquiries have steadily increased, allowing us to expand our sales team.”

APPLY HERE

10. New Home Sales Consultant – Stroud Homes

“Friendly and able to provide great customer service, have experience in sales or customer focused roles.”

APPLY HERE

11. Support Worker | Part Time | Gympie – Suncare

“We are seeking a part-time Support Worker (minimum of 40 hours/fortnight) to provide support to our customers in Gympie and surrounding areas. Hours of work will be between Monday – Friday (7am- 7pm).”

Suncare are looking for a part time support worker.

APPLY HERE

12. Store Person/Purchasing & Issuing Clerk/Mechanical Parts Interpreter – Nolan Meats

“This position requires attention to detail and a strong desire to develop an understanding of ordering and receipt of production consumables, PPE and spare parts for a range of Food Production consumables and processing equipment. Familiarity with MEX or similar will be highly regarded.”

Nolan Meats are looking for workers at their Gympie plant. .

APPLY HERE

13. Expressions of Interest: Civil Construction Positions – League Engineering

“Must have appropriate machine tickets (Statements of Attainment within last 5 years), valid driver’s licence and white card.

“Potential ongoing work available for the right candidates.”

APPLY HERE

14. EOI – Large Infrastructure project (3-4 yrs) – Pandanus Group

“As a formal ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI), we are looking for the below experienced construction personnel to commence mid-September (Pending procurement timeframes) on a large scale, Nation-building project in the Wide Bay area of South East Queensland.”

APPLY HERE

15. Activities / Lifestyle Officer – Indigenous Elders Care Opportunity in Cherbourg – Blue Care

“You’ll bring a well-rounded understanding of how to organise, co-ordinate and manage fun and beneficial activities for our elders and strong cultural knowledge of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait community.”

APPLY HERE

16. New & Used Sales Consultant – Madill Motor Group

“We require people who have exceptional communication and negotiation skills, coupled with sustainable energy levels.

“You’ll need to be hungry for success with a ‘nothing is impossible’ attitude.”

APPLY HERE

17. Apprentice Maintenance Fitter & Electrician Opportunities – Fletcher Building Limited

“We have an exciting opportunity for an Apprentice Mechanical Fitter and Apprentice Electrician to join the team at Laminex.”

APPLY HERE

18. Dental Technician – Quest Dental Laboratory

“Good communication and English skills; and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team are essential, as is the ability to interpret and follow instructions.”

APPLY HERE

19. Clinical Care Coordinator – Japara Healthcare

“The successful candidate would work alongside our Home Manager and will lead and support the staff within the home in maintaining clinical excellence in the provision of quality care within the home.”

APPLY HERE

20. Asbestos remover, Demolition worker

“Blue/white card, Asbestos removal licence, Working at heights all required.”

APPLY HERE

21. Part time role – Sanity Entertainment Gympie QLD

Sanity are looking for a new part timer in Gympie. FILE PHOTO

This is a part time position which requires full and flexible availability, and includes rosters that require the successful applicant to work weekdays, late night, weekends and public holiday shifts.

APPLY HERE