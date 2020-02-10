Menu
Subscribe
Whopping 54 people to front Gympie court today

Frances Klein
10th Feb 2020 8:53 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, February 10, 2020:

Baker, Scott Anthony

Barker, John Harvey

Barkle, Candace Sheree

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Bentley, Paul John

Black, John Allan

Boston, Shane Grant

Brennan, Tony Kendall

Callaghan, Zhane Moika Alice

Caulfield, Nathan John

Cherry, Kristopher Andrew, Mr

Coetzee, Christoffel Andries Petrus

Condon, Yugo Charles

Curran, Chantslea Sue

Cutter, Cameron James, Mr

Davie, Kirra-Lee Ann

Davies, Lisa Maree

Donney, Andrew William, Mr

Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr

Eder, Anthony Francis

Friske, Ben James

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hanlon, Rebeccca Ann, Mrs

Heidtmann-Seymour, Nickisha Karleah, Ms

Howland, Kobi

Jamieson, Matthew Grant

Kopittke, Kym Louise

Kovacs, Kitti Annamaria, Miss

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Livingston, Joel Maxwell

Lobegeier, Austin Ross

Mcilvenna, Ian Charles Victor, Mr

Mclean, Craig Anthony, Mr

Mitchell, Brad William

Morante, Aidan Eric

Morton, Amber Rose, Miss

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Ogilvie, Timothy William

O’Toole, Steevie-Lee, Miss

Plevey, Robert Cane

Power, Cathleen Anne, Miss

Ramsden, Georgina Lyn

Redshaw, David Andrew

Reidy, Peter Nicholas

Smart, James Allan Crichton, Mr

Stewart, Benjamin Daniel

Stuart, Twyla Rose, Miss

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Tye, Brett Frederick

Vinnicombe, Kyrrin Gaye

Vishnoi, Vishud

Wells, Ben

Whitson, Michael Joshua

