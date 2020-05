This F truck went for a dip at Bribie Island Marina recently after its handbrake failed.

A SMALL truck had to be rescued from the water at Bribie Island Marina this week.

Clayton's Towing was called to the marina after the handbrake failed on the F truck, sending the vehicle into the drink.

They said it was an easy recovery and the vehicle appeared to have little damage, with the engine not going under.