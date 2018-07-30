Menu
WHOOPS: Clayton's Towing posted theses photos on social media of a Rent Me truck that collided with a bridge in Eudlo.
WHOOPS: Clayton's Towing posted theses photos on social media of a Rent Me truck that collided with a bridge in Eudlo. Contributed
News

WHOOPS: Rental truck crashes in to bridge

Sarah Dionysius
by
29th Jul 2018 3:48 PM

IF YOU think you are having a bad day then spare a thought for the driver of rental truck that collided with a bridge this afternoon.

Clayton's Towing responded to the incident in Eudlo at around 2.30pm to help remove the truck from its sticky situation after trying to drive under a bridge with low clearance.

Clayton's posted images of the crash on their Facebook page, with one person commentating "Hope they took the excess reduction option."

Other's have suggested that the driver may have been opting for a "cheap flat bed conversion".

When have you gotten in to a sticky situation? Let us know by emailing editorial@scnews.com.au.

 

