WHOOPS: Drunk found at 'wrong house'

COOL NIGHT: Police are looking for two alleged burglars, one dressed in a long coat and beanie. Tom Weber

A REPORTED break and enter offence near Red Hill Rd early Sunday morning appears to have resulted from a late night drunken error, Gympie police said this morning.

That and the burglary of an unlocked car in Cross Street this morning were the weekend events reported by police.

A spokesman said a call from the public about 3.30am Sunday reported a person apparently removing fence palings at a Smyth St house.

The call described an apparently drunk male at the rear of the property, "swaying like a palm tree”.

Police are looking for a tall person who may still have a hangover.

That incident was followed by the vehicle break-in, about 5am today.

Police say the offence provides a warning to vehicle owners to make doubly sure their vehicles are locked before they leave them.

Police are looking for a male, about 180cm tall, who was last seen wearing a long red and black coat and a beanie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.