Whole now, brown cow: Tourist attraction in place

The Big Cow, originally from Yandina, comes together again at Highfields Pioneer Village.

YOU'VE "herd" the saying pigs might fly - well cows definitely do.

The Big Cow's journey was at an end yesterday morning as the bovine's top piece was finally reunited with the "udder" half, lifted into the air by a large crane and "slipped into place just like putting a sock on", Highfields Pioneer Village volunteer manager Ray Ashford said.

The plan at this stage is to have The Big Cow all prepped and ready to welcome guests into the history room inside her by the Carnival of Flowers.

"She's looking extremely good and everyone's happy to see her back together," Mr Ashford said.

The "moove" was made possible by Clive Berghofer, who stumped up $20,000 to help the volunteers relocate The Big Cow from the Sunshine Coast, thus escaping an untimely demise by wrecking ball.

But if you can't wait until September to see The Big Cow in the flesh, fret not.

The pioneer village is hosting its official reopening on Sunday, July 26, after raising nearly $27,500 to cover its utilities bills.

The village missed out on its usual Easter Vintage Festival fundraiser, but the community filled the void with donations.

From July 26, the village will be back to operating as normal and volunteers are looking forward to welcoming people back.

For more information head to hwww.highfieldspioneervillage.com.au/.