Whole family part of 30 years of business success

FAMILY BUSINESS: Judy and Tony Stephens with their children Dominic, Nathan and Kate Stephens who have all followed their parent's lead into TSR. Leeroy Todd

SEEING a need and filling it is what prompted Tony Stephens to become a refrigeration mechanic almost 40 years ago.

Now TSR, the business he started with his wife Judy in 1987 from their home in Violet St is an ongoing family business, employing 17 locals, including their own three children, and a further four staff members in their Hervey Bay branch.

When Tony's parents sold their Kandanga dairy farm and bought a pub in Mundubbera they found it almost impossible to acquire the services of a refrigeration mechanic.

"I thought to myself that this would be a good trade to get into because nobody else was doing it,” Tony said.

And so he started an apprenticeship at the Amberley Airforce Base while living in Ipswich and several years later moved back to Gympie where he met Judy, fell in love and started his family and business.

Things have certainly changed over the past 30 years.

During the middle of their 10th year, the business had grown so much, TSR moved to Pinewood Ave in an industrial estate just north of the Gympie town centre.

The new digs included an air-conditioning showroom and more workshop space.

Five years later, in July 2002, they undertook some renovations to make room for a spare parts division and their expanding workforce.

Between 2002 and 2007 the demand for air-conditioning doubled and every home is now being built with air-conditioning, compared to one in five in 1992.

This meant the team had grown to 13 employees in 2007 and in June/July of that year, they leased the building next door in Pinewood Ave, doubling the floor space in one fell swoop.

The additional space, and by engaging a service manager in 2007, saw the business look at pursuing project work and growing to their current size.

The company now services all of the Gympie region through to Sunshine Coast, north to Bundaberg and west to Kingaroy.

"We have been the leading service provider for more than 30 years in the Wide Bay and South Burnett regions.

"Supermarkets, manufacturers, builders, health organisations, industrial and domestic customers trust us to keep their investment secure,” Tony said.

"TSR's commitment to the industry in providing 24- hour service and support has seen the company grow into one of the most reputable air conditioning and refrigeration businesses in South East Queensland,” he said.

"During the past 30 years of professional service TSR has secured many local, national and multinational clients whose business relies on refrigeration and air conditioning to successfully run their organisation,” Kate Stephens, business manager and Tony and Judy's only daughter, said.

Kate and her brothers Dominic and Nathan all have the business' best interests at heart with both of the boys continuing in Tony's footsteps to become trade qualified refrigeration mechanics and Kate completing work and study in marketing for close to a decade and following Judy into running the business.

"These days, we are here to learn more and more about the business. We all have different roles at TSR but one of our main goals as a team is to carry on running the business as successfully as mum and dad have done over the last 30 years,” Kate said.