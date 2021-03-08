Who won? Gympie’s most loveable dog comp down to the wire

Who was crowned Gympie's most loveable dog?

Despite a tough run of technical difficulties, it was a tightly-contested race to the finish line between some of Gympie’s top pooches for the people’s choice “Most Loveable Dog” title.

Michelle Reibel and family with their nine-year-old blue heeler cross Diesel, the Gympie's most loveable dog competition winner.

In the end it was nine-year-old blue heeler cross Diesel, nominated by his doting owner Michelle Reibel, who got the lion’s share of the vote with 15 per cent.

Nugget (nominated by Shelley Webby) was not far behind in second place on 11 per cent, and nor were Cardi (nominated by Chanelle Jayne) and Ace (Nicki Maree), who both finished on 7 per cent.

Ms Reibel said her special bond with Diesel began the moment she bought him as a pup from a farm near Goomboorian.

“Diesel’s traits are spot on ‘a friend to many but loyal to one’,” she said.

“When my daughter Poppi was born in October and he became her number one protector.

“Anyone who knows me knows Diesel is always by my side, Diesel’s personality is so friendly with people, kids and animals.

“He is such a cruisy dog, so well behaved and I can take him anywhere, he loves the boat and camping especially.”

Ms Reibel said there was good reason why Diesel could lay claim to the “most loveable” title.

“He’s is the most loveable because he loves everyone more than he could ever love himself and will always know he is the perfect last piece to our family,” she said.

“I love that he/dogs show no judgment. I’m so proud of the love my pup gets.”