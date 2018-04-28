Menu
Division 8 candidates Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome.
Who will win the race for Division 8?

Tom Daunt
28th Apr 2018 9:49 AM

AS WE count down to the much anticipated Division 8 by-election next weekend, the race for a seat at the Gympie Regional Council table is well and truly on.

After the departure of Division 8 councillor James Cochrane, three candidates have thrown their hat in the ring.

Two of them have council experience, a third is advocating for more transparency.

Former Division 8 councillor and Mary Valley advocate Julie Walker is relying on her past performance to gain votes.

"I am, and always will be, very passionate about the Mary Valley,” Ms Walker said.

"I have one thing to promise the Mary Valley and its Division 8 people - I will work hard as I always have and always will.”

Bob Fredman worked as a civil engineer for the council and has become "disillusioned” with its performance.

"I believe that (the) council needs to change how it determines priorities, makes decisions and communicates to the public,” Mr Fredman said.

"It needs a good dose of openness.”

Tim Jerome is another candidate using the council's perceived lack of transparency as an election platform, saying "you need more average Joe Blows who know what it means to save a dollar and don't want to play politics”.

Mr Jerome is an advocate for the controversial Mary Valley Rattler project and thinks the "possibilities are endless” for tourism growth.

Turn to page 17 for a more in-depth look at all of the candidates.

