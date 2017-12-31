Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Who will truly benefit from Rattler revival?

RATTLER RAMIFICATIONS: Amamoor General Store owner Mark Podberscek outside the Amamoor train station this week.
RATTLER RAMIFICATIONS: Amamoor General Store owner Mark Podberscek outside the Amamoor train station this week. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

DESPITE the sudden resignation of Rattler Railway Company general manager Peter Blashki, and the controversy over the $3.7 million blowout in the Rattler project, Amamoor business owners are positive about the project's economic impact on the township.

With only a handful of shop fronts on the quiet main street, Amamoor stands to reap the most rewards from the Rattler's revival.

Amamoor General Store owner Mark Podberscek supports the campaign, but wonders about any economic boon it will bring to Amamoor businesses.

"For a start I just like the train; it is a real showpiece,” Mr Podberscek said.

"In a small way I guess it is good for the shop in that people do stop and people will get off.

"Sometimes they will spend money here and sometimes they won't but we are not depending on it.

"We do appreciate it coming through because of what it does for the whole town.

"I think everybody wants to see it back in the Mary Valley,” he said.

Gympie Regional Council has spent big in Amamoor in the lead-up to the Rattler's resurrection - anticipated to take its first run in May next year.

Work's were completed in the centre of town in September, 2016.

According to a council document, "streetscape capital improvements” around the general store, Rattler Precinct and Busby St will help secure the town's "economic future”.

However, while the street may have had an overhaul it has been met with mixed reviews from locals.

There is still a significant amount of work to be done at the Amamoor train station before it could feasibly welcome Rattler passengers.

When the train ran all the way to Imbil, passengers had access to several local stores, the pub and markets held in conjunction with the train's arrival.

Though moves are believed to be afoot to generate some similar activity near the Amamoor Station, there is a lot to be achieved before May.

At the moment, roped off areas, rickety platforms with holes and grass in need of mowing can be seen from the main street.

While there is still at least five months until the train returns, past delays have instilled caution in the town's stake holders.

Mr Podberscek thinks infrastructure improvements have helped Amamoor aesthetically but have not actually alleviated parking problems.

"It looks good but it doesn't really improve the parking situation,” he said.

"That's why we have had to invest quite a bit of money on the side (of the general store) for parking which has alleviated some of the problems.

"However, the beauty of the train coming through will attract people to the area.

"It is something to see,” he said.

Topics:  gympie regional council gympie tourism mary valley mary valley rattler rattler railway company

Gympie Times
WATCH: "Number plate graveyard" claiming cars on Qld beach

WATCH: "Number plate graveyard" claiming cars on Qld beach

'It started off slowly with just a little puddle of water, but drivers going through it quite fast have made it bigger and bigger'

Warning to pet owners ahead of tonight's shenanigans

Fireworks from the Riverlight Festival at Memorial Park, Grafton last Friday submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017.

It's New Year's Eve - don't lose your pet tonight

Super cell storm warning for Gympie, Sunshine Coast

Huge storm clouds loom over Gympie town.

BOM on high alert

Gympie Times is about to turn 150 and we want to celebrate

THE START: Early view of Mary Street in Gympie in 1868.

2018 is going to be a big year for your local daily

Local Partners