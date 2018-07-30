Menu
The front page of The Gympie Times in 2017 when the full Power 30 list was revealed.
Who will make this year's Gympie Region Power 30? Who won't?

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Jul 2018 12:05 PM

POWER 30 - the Gympie region's 30 Most Influential People of 2018 - will be published in just a few weeks to pay tribute to the men and women who make things happen in our community.

And while some of the region's better-known "movers and shakers” will get a mention, there could again be a few surprises. There are some people who can stake their claim for a spot in the top 30 right now but the big question will be how highly they rank.

Carl Green made the list last year but will he make it this year?
The key to this list is the word "influential”.

Who will be the newcomers this year?

Who will be notably absent?

Caitlyn Shadbolt made the list last year but will she make it this year?
Across sport, education, health, business, politics and industry, the people who are honoured won't necessarily be famous or well known, or the most hard working or doing the best things for the best causes, but they will be having an influence on the lives of others, in the Gympie region and beyond.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett
A small committee including a well known CEO, a business community leader, a political identity and a senior Gympie Times employee have been invited to work together to agree on a final list of 30 names this year, and their ranking.

The list will be progressively revealed in September, straight after the Muster. I will stress again this year that the Power 30 is a subjective list and we welcome our readers' suggestions and feedback.

Email the newsroom at editor@gympietimes.com or post your suggestions on Facebook.

Shelley Strachan made the list last year but will she be there again this year?
