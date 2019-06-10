Who will be playing at this year's Gympie Muster?

Gympie singer songwriter Emma Beau has been named one of many artists to perform at this years Gympie Muster.

THE Gympie Muster have released their 2019 line up and it's set to be a cracker of a weekend.

The Gympie Muster will be held from Thursday August 22-August 25 at Amamoor Creek Forest.

FULL LIST OF ARTISTS:

Chase Rice (USA), Hayseed Dixie (USA/UK), Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts, Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band, Renee Geyer, Micki Free, James Blundell, Felicity Urquhart, Luke O'Shea, Caiti Baker, SaltbushSix, Andrew Farriss and The Rainmakers, Jeff Lang, Kevin Bennett and The Flood, 8 Ball Aitken, The Viper Creek Band, Allan Caswell, Kaylens Rain, The Wilson Pickers, Tim Gaze Blues Experience, Davidson Brothers, Jetty Road, The Faceless Men, Simply Bushed, Chad Morgan, Col Finley, Kelly Cork, Marco Gliori and the Muster Poets, Shelly and Lawrie Minson, Vix and the Slick Chix, Kirsty Lee Akers, Murphy's Pigs, Kristy James, Colt Seavers Band, Amy Nelson, Sue Ray, Paddy McHugh, Megan Cooper, Brad Cox, Melody Moko, Anna Scionti, The Amanda Emblem Experiment, The Muirs, The Dungarees, James Ellis and The Jealous Guys, Emma Beau, Linc Phelps, Natalie Pearson, Georgia State Line, Mason Hope, Blake O'Connor, Dan Horne, Redneck Gentlemen, The Smashing Bumpkins, AlfanAnt, Whistle Dixie, The Fergies, Andy Nelson, Tennessee Lights, Scarlet's Way, The Dennis Sisters, Clara Durbidge, Ruby Saltbush, Aspy Jones, Katie Bates, Brendan Smoother, Lance Friend, Jessica Emily Odgers, Aaron D'Arcy, Alice Benfer, Allegra Dunning, Leyon Milner, Cassi Marie, Phoebe Jay, Jack Viljoen, Georgie Taylor, Issy Burnup, Pat Kenny, Zoey Mills, Chloe Styler, Natalie Henry, Gusto, The Rock n Roll Boys and Back to the Bush Balladeers.