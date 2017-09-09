Who we prefer not who we'll get in next election

THE latest opinion polls show Turnbull leads Shorten as preferred PM and that Palaszczuk is comfortably ahead of Nicholls as preferred Premier.

Yet the irony is that if the opinion polls reflect their respective party results, we're probably not going to end up with the leaders we actually prefer.

Different punters are going to interpret these figures in different ways.

I reckon the federal figures reveal that clearly Turnbull isn't the problem with the Coalition's perception with the electorate.

It's that hard-right rump in the Coalition party room that will be to blame if Shorten falls into power.

The criticism of Turnbull is that he appears to be held hostage to the rump, who clearly don't control the numbers in the room but exist in enough numbers to bring down their own government if they perceive the PM is acting contrary to their own small world view.

Clearly, the polls continue to show that we have legitimate doubts about Shorten.

His insistence on pursuing Barnaby Joyce with the single-mindedness of a chihuahua with a smelly sock indicates his lack of an overall plan for government.

Just picking little tidbits that fall off the government's table will not prepare them for The Lodge.

It doesn't instil in me any confidence that they are a suitable alternative, regardless of what the polls say.

On the Queensland front, whatever side of politics one supports, any reasonable person couldn't question the Premier's commitment to her job.

Neither have Queensland- ers forgotten that Opposition Leader Nicholls was Campbell Newman's number two, regardless of his recent rigorous attempts to distance himself from his former government's controversial policies.

State Labor leads the LNP 37%-34%, with minor parties not that far behind.

It points to the political parties still not addressing voter dissatisfaction.

We are still not convinced that the LNP isn't going to return to a Newmanesque style of rule but are equally worried about current Treasurer Curtis Pitt's sleight-of-hand style of account keeping.

For as much respect the Premier can garner, her own team has constantly let her down.

The number of shambolic incidents, the number of ministerial resignations, the spectacle of one department taking another department to court ... it all doesn't give the electorate any reason to trust them next time around.

But others, particularly One Nation, for example, continue to act as a warning not to let our anger get the better of us when we walk into the polling booth.

A wise man once said that if you aren't part of the answer, then you are a part of the problem.

One Nation continues to demonstrate that they don't have any real answers.

The exasperation we feel stems from an entrenched practice of the parties to not quickly dispense with the lacklustre.

As John Howard recently alluded to, part of the problem lies in the lack of diversity in the candidate selection process.

But unfortunately, part of the problem lies with we, the electorate.

After all, we are the ones who elect them.