Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: Aquatic Centre repairs to cost $70,000, but who is to blame?
INVESTIGATION: Aquatic Centre repairs to cost $70,000, but who is to blame? Sharyn O'Neill ROK161114sswim5
News

WHO IS TO BLAME? Aquatic centre repairs to cost $70,000

Arthur Gorrie
by
30th Aug 2019 10:03 AM

NO-ONE knows who is to blame and who will have to pay the $70,000 bill for major repairs to the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, but Gympie Regional Council has promised to find out.

The council has indicated the internal heated pool will re-open on Monday after specialist engineers and builders finished three weeks of repairs.

A council spokesman the question it wants answered is who is reponsible for what the project's builder has said was a design flaw.

"Whether that is the liability of the arthitect, the builder or the manufacturer of acounstic panels which had to be re-fixed to the ceiling frame of the building.

"Council has been in discussions with the builder regarding the issue.

"We have been advised by the builder that the issue is a design flaw,” the spokesman said.

The investigation would begin as soon as the council had the chance to review contract documentation, design drawings and the manufacturer's specifications for the panels.

"Council's insurer has been notified of the issue.

"At the moment our focus is re-opening the facility for the community to safely enjoy,” he said.

gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie regional council heated pool repairs
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    premium_icon 'RAW AND REAL': The movie set to shock Australia

    Movies A MOVIE which attracted an R rating in the US is set to shock audiences in Australia in September but its supporters say its brutal truth must be shared.

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:05 AM
    Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    premium_icon Gympie faces hot, dry spring after sorely low winter rain

    News Gympie records just over half the average rainfall for winter

    • 30th Aug 2019 10:04 AM
    Gympie bloke begs for kangaroo carnage on his road to end

    premium_icon Gympie bloke begs for kangaroo carnage on his road to end

    News Sandy Creek Road resident sick of seeing dead kangaroos.

    Forestry contractors survive horror Gympie crash

    premium_icon Forestry contractors survive horror Gympie crash

    Breaking One of the victims was trapped by his legs for 45 minutes