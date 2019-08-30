WHO IS TO BLAME? Aquatic centre repairs to cost $70,000

INVESTIGATION: Aquatic Centre repairs to cost $70,000, but who is to blame?

NO-ONE knows who is to blame and who will have to pay the $70,000 bill for major repairs to the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, but Gympie Regional Council has promised to find out.

The council has indicated the internal heated pool will re-open on Monday after specialist engineers and builders finished three weeks of repairs.

A council spokesman the question it wants answered is who is reponsible for what the project's builder has said was a design flaw.

"Whether that is the liability of the arthitect, the builder or the manufacturer of acounstic panels which had to be re-fixed to the ceiling frame of the building.

"Council has been in discussions with the builder regarding the issue.

"We have been advised by the builder that the issue is a design flaw,” the spokesman said.

The investigation would begin as soon as the council had the chance to review contract documentation, design drawings and the manufacturer's specifications for the panels.

"Council's insurer has been notified of the issue.

"At the moment our focus is re-opening the facility for the community to safely enjoy,” he said.