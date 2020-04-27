Who is sending Gympie child care workers lolly gift boxes?

SOMEONE is sending the staff at Uniting Church Child Care Centre sweet care packages and the effect on moral, during the COVID-19 crisis, is amazing.

“It’s beautiful,” UCCCC director Kelli Radford said.

Ms Radford said Kelly Magnel from All About Candy was “under investigation”.

“She is delivering personalised gift boxes to individual educators at the centre on a weekly basis from an anonymous giver,” Ms Radford.

Kelly Magnel from All About Candy with Tenielle Wilson, latest recipient of a lolly gift box from a mystery donor.

“Each time she shows up with another gift box, the staff and I drill her for clues as to who this thoughtful, generous and very sneaky person is,” she said.

But Ms Magnel is remaining tight-lipped about the identity of the donor who has so far donated nearly half a dozen of the sweet packages.

“It has been happening for the last couple of weeks, and this person knows the recipients because comments made on the individual boxes could only be made by someone that knows them well.”

Staff member Melissa's box had the cryptic question "Guess Who?" on it.

The packages are very welcome, if somewhat unexpected, and with Ms Magnel refusing to divulge any clues to the identity of the philanthropist, it’s a mystery that doesn’t seem to be solved any time soon.

“We thank Mr/Mrs Anonymous as it brings happiness and joy to our team – who turn up at work every day with smiles and do their jobs well and truly above what is expected at this ‘strange’ time,” Ms Radford said.

“We would also like to thank Kelly from All About Candy for the amazing lolly gift boxes she is delivering.

“And I am sure the giver is thanking her for her secrecy,” she said.