Who is driven enough to rig an online council poll?

New Corps technicians are investigating which accounts were responsible for the repeated votes lodged on the polls for councillors Daryl Dodt and Glen Hartwig which significantly influenced the result.

IN the three years I’ve been covering all things Gympie Council, there’s one thing I can honestly say: there’s never a dull moment.

The latest fascination is our hacked online poll.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the results for Glen Hartwig and Daryl Dodt undertook a remarkable reversal.

It may have gone unnoticed, if not for fact those two councillors were the only ones to experience an exponential jump in numbers.

That’s awkward.



Interesting to consider, too.

Did those responsible think people who took the time to vote wouldn’t care?

Or did they think readers would be too stupid to notice?

And who the hell has that much spare time on their hands in the first place?

I wish I did.

But anyway here we are.

Someone, somewhere, became that invested in the digital fortunes of Glen Hartwig and Daryl Dodt they found the time to hack an online poll, and then go through the voting process again.

And again.

And again.

Interesting obsession.

Who has the time and obsession to hack a poll and vote again, and again, and again …

Some of the other councillors must be feeling pretty left out right now.



If I was either of the two focused on, I’d start worrying about the chances of getting one of those creepy, breathing-only phone calls which originates from inside the homeowners’ attic.

No doubt this will also be used to claim our poll always risked bias and are not an accurate reflection of the region’s feelings.

But our polls have always been labelled as reflecting the opinions of those who participated.

What they really are is a chance for readers to have a say.

That someone would want to game that conversation strikes me as petty.

The poll is being relaunched next week using a more secure system.

But. the poll will return.

It will, like The Dark Knight, rise.

And we’re happy to admit it’s not scientific, or the be-all-and-end-all.

That’s what elections are for.