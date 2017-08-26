LETTER: The same sex marriage issue affects people on all sides of the argument deeply.

I WAS interested in the letter from Mr Fisher in The Gympie Times (August 19, 2017) who I gather had lived on the Darling Downs, a very conservative area, without apparently meeting gay people.

For 10 years in the 1990s I lived in two small country towns, including on the Darling Downs.

Small towns and country areas are not immune to gender and sexual issues. In one town, a boy in primary school was adamant he was a girl. People were transgender long before it became a noted issue.

In the other town, there was a hairdresser who was reported to be gay. That salon did good business.

Also in that town I had the unfortunate privilege of conducting the funeral for a man who was gay. Growing up in a very conservative country town caused a considerable strain on him, and on his parents who sought to support him.

There were people in the church who questioned why the funeral service was conducted there. To me, regardless of his background, he was still human and loved.

Perhaps greater acceptance, and being able to marry, would have helped that man to continue living, I do not know.

What I do know is that the same sex marriage issue affects people on all sides of the argument deeply. There are people loved and raised in our Gympie community who do not fit the standard male and female stereotype.

The older I get the more I realise my preconceptions and judgements are usually wrong, and the more I accept the diversity of our communities. Rather than fitting people into boxes, it is far better to care about how we can support each other in our struggles to build better lives.

Some people can build better lives and better contribute to our community when they partner with and even marry someone of the same sex. Who am I to judge them? Who here can really throw the first stone?

DAN STEWART,

EST DEEP CREEK