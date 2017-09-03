Who gives a damn about a CBD in a swamp?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THIS (last) week The Gympie Times espoused "boom times” in everything from real estate to pie in the sky very fast trains. Facing such growth possibilities I'd like to seriously suggest that at the next council election a plebiscite be held.

I'd like asked: "Do you support council funds, and/or government grants, continually being allocated to a dated, hard to access and flood prone Gympie CBD?”

Another option could be to ask if planning should be undertaken to assist businesses to relocate to a more sensible location, better suited to growth, maybe the government owned land by the old railway station.

Gympie Anzac Day march through Mary St circa 1923.

Also this week I heard that a "Gympie Town Centre Stakeholder Group” was approved by council, described by one councillor as "a great opportunity for people in Mary St and nearby to be involved in how to make it a vibrant space”.

As rate and tax payers, are not the entire community stakeholders?

I wonder how many amongst us give a damn about a CBD in a swamp and how many, like myself, avoid it whenever possible?

A few months back when The Gympie Times was headlined "Flood levee not dead”, when Mayor Curran denied himself the opportunity to put the stupid idea to rest, I set out to do a totally random survey, asking people I don't know personally what they thought of the levee idea.

Concept plan for the Mary St pedestrian plaza. Contributed

None - zero - I spoke to were in favour and a vast majority, unprovoked, preceded to voice views much like mine, that Mary St should be abandoned.

Leaving aside the flood problem, poor access, a lack of parking and no plans of any logical sort to improve any of them, a "booming” Gympie based around Mary St will forever be a congested mess, mainly to appease a few who made decisions to do business in a very silly place.

If our gormless State Premier is replaced by the even less vivacious LNP leader, and if our do-little State MP is returned there's a fair bet the little CBD club will again call for $30 million plus to be spent defending a few from minor, but not serious, floods.

I'm sure there's many can think of myriad ways such monies could be spent to benefit a much larger number of ratepayers.

Personally, I'm sick of our council constantly bowing to and wasting money on the few who own properties in the CBD. I believe talks should be under way with governments to properly flood prove Gympie's business area by offering business owners incentives to move.

To a community inclined to fight political correctness, I say it isn't possible to polish a t***; the best you can do is roll it in glitter.

I'd like a chance to vote on if we keep rolling, or have the sense to flush Mary St and build something with better access, better parking and on dry ground.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Toll on Goomong Rd bridge

I'M A frustrated journalist. I suppose jounos get that way?

But wait - now it's Christmas! With same sex marriage, dual citizenship for politicians, North Korea threatening the world, Donald Trump, a high-speed rail to Brisbane, possible toll on the Goomong Rd Bridge.

Take the letter - the threat of a toll on the $2 million bridge.

Goomong Rd has six houses and a dairy farm.

A fairly substantial dairy farm, John. To justify the bridge, magnificent as it is, seems to be a bit "overkill”. Not that I'm complaining, I use it daily.

I was instrumental in stopping the installation of parking metres in Kandanga's main street a few years ago. Caused a stir on 4GY. Julie Walker, our wonderful councillor, finally stopped it.

As I use the bridge a couple of times a day and I'm a pensioner, I can't afford a toll.

What about if I collected the toll?

And father bear said...

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Same sex marriage

PERMIT me to comment on the issue of same sex marriage.

My understanding of the definition of marriage is this, to love and honour my spouse (to the exclusion of all others) all the days of my life and to welcome the children that issue forth from that union.

If you can fulfil these conditions it's a marriage. If you can't then it's not.

Now with no disrespect to those people who are same sex attracted, this is the reason that I will be voting "no” in the upcoming postal ballot on same sex marriage.

William Tento,

Anderssen St, Halifax

Check your pool fence, gate and latch

I WRITE to you as CEO of Royal Life Saving Society Australia with an important message for your readers... please check your backyard pool fence, gate and latch.

Inadequate pool fencing and pool gates that are faulty remain a major contributing factor in the rate of drowning in backyard swimming pools among children under five years of age.

Royal Life Saving have developed a home pool safety check list. This check list allows you to conduct a self-assessment of your home pool and its surrounds to ensure it is safe for everyone to enjoy and minimises the risk of young children drowning.

Often pool owners don't realise that their pool fence or gate is faulty which poses a threat to children's safety. Pool fences, pool gates and latches should be regularly checked and maintained as parts can break or become defective over time.

Please visit www.royallifesaving.com.au and download the home pool safety checkl ist to make sure your pool fence, pool gate and latch is in working order.

The checklist does not substitute for a pool inspection. We urge you to get professional advice about your pool's compliance, check regulations with their local council or go to the local hardware or pool shop to discuss how to ensure the pool is made safer in time for summer.

Adequate pool fencing is not a substitute for active supervision. Always Keep Watch of children around water.

Last summer saw a tragic number of lives lost to drowning, with rates more than four times the ten year average between Christmas and New Year. Sadly, children accounted for a significant portion of these preventable tragedies.

We don't want to see the same devastating impact this summer so please make this weekend your home pool safety weekend.

Justin Scarr,

CEO Royal Life Saving Society Australia