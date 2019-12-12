Who do we think we are? Gympie Regional Council asks us all

NEW DIRECTIONS: A young Gympie region farmer tends herb crops, part of the diverse range of people and businesses which Gympie Regional Council wants to promote to the world.

NEW DIRECTIONS: A young Gympie region farmer tends herb crops, part of the diverse range of people and businesses which Gympie Regional Council wants to promote to the world.

A BIG sample of people living and working across Gympie Region has helped Gympie Regional Council answer the fundamental question: Who do we think we are?

Now it is aiming to use that information to tell the world about Gympie region in all its environmental, business and cultural diversity.

Council CEO Bernard Smith yesterday said the information would enable the council to help businesses across the region market their tourism, agricultural, manufacturing and service products to the huge and growing South East Queensland market.

And it would help the council attract customers and investors in a competitive regional marketplace where “we’re in competition with other regions” in attracting investment and people.

FUTURE: Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith, pictured with the Gympie Region Brand document, which the council wants to use tp tell Gympie’s story to the world.

The council had surveyed more than 1000 people of all ages across the whole of the region to gather the threads of a complex story of people, circumstances and opportunities.

It is a story, he said, of determination and creativity.

They are words that reflect the product of the council’s efforts so far, a campaign to develop a Gympie image, a brand, based on who we really are and what we think of ourselves.

Results of the survey were fed back to people at a series of community meetings and the findings were accepted with some enthusiasm, he said.

“This is the voice of the community. It’s like a Gympie Region family album,” he said.

From here, the council plans to introduce residents to what it is calling the “Brand story” and to develop an “online toolkit” for businesses to use to reach customers outside the region.

Mr Smith says the council hopes the Gympie Brand project will help Gympie people, including relative newcomers, to know their own home better and to help Gympie region find its place in the world.

“There are some negative perceptions of Gympie, but they are diminishing and it is time to send out a positive and genuine message.