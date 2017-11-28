Who did Gympie's early voters turn out in droves to support?

THE main fight may have been on Saturday, but it seems many in the region could not wait that long to have their say on the future.

About 29 per cent of the region voted at pre-poll, above the state-wide average of 23 per cent and up on the 2015 result of 17.5 per cent.

It was a turnout which was a big help in LNP candidate Tony Perrett retaining the seat. Of the 8883 who pre-polled, 41.5 per cent voted LNP, while 30.2 per cent supported One Nation and another 20.3 per cent were in favour of Labor.

While she was happy with the party's support in the region, Labor's Tracey McWilliam said the significant number of pre-pollers played a role in the election outcome.

"They're voting before they knew any of the candidates,” she said.

It was a situation which, combined with her late nomination, put her behind the eight ball in the election.

"More time would have been wonderful,” Ms McWilliam said.

Candidates Tony Perrett (LNP), Tracey McWilliam (ALP) and Chelle Dobson (ONP). Scott Kovacevic

And although the seat would remain LNP, Ms McWilliam said there was at least one silver lining to the election outcome, regionally and statewide.

"I'm pleased that One Nation didn't get a look in,” she said.

Pre-polling was not the only trend up from Gympie's 2015 state election, with informal votes almost doubling.