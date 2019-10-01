Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland.
TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland. Christian Morrow
News

Who are TripADeal's million dollar travel winners?

Christian Morrow
by
1st Oct 2019 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TripADeal co-founder Norm Black knew his company's million dollar travel prize had gone to the right bloke the first time he spoke to 82 year old John Phillips from Rockhampton.

"We knew straight away the prize had gone to a bloody good bloke," Norm said.

"Its great when something like this happens for a couple of true hard working Aussie retirees like John and Val who really deserve it," Norm said.

TripADeal's other founder Richard Johnson said he was, "looking forward to showing John and Val the world."

"Both Norm and I agree John and Val should give cruising a go, it's the perfect way way of seeing a new places in the company of like minded travellers.

"They can ease into the travelling scene, kick back, relax and discover where their next adventure lies.

 

"Most people have a travel bucket list and TripADeal is all about opening up new destinations in Iceland, China, India, Asia and Europe and making them accessible and affordable.

"Our aim, is to take the middle man out so ordinary hard working Aussies can have the trip of a lifetime.

The million dollar question is where do John and Val plan to go on their trips.

"Maybe a few short trips to start with in Australia and over to Tasmania and New Zealand," said John.

Val has her heart set on Africa to visit one of their granddaughters who works at a wildlife park in South Africa.

"This is fantastic, we are so grateful to TripADeal," Val said.

byron bay editors picks northern rivers community rockhampton rockhampton queensland travel advice travel-australia travel the world tripadeal
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Warning to fishos of new laws in Gympie waters

    premium_icon Warning to fishos of new laws in Gympie waters

    News These new laws came into effect as of September 1 with many fisherman still not sure.

    Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    premium_icon Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

    News Drought breaking rain creeps up coast but quickly fades

    Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    premium_icon Historic tram makes final stop in hinterland

    Lifestyle Tram travel arrived in style in Pomona