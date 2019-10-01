Who are TripADeal's million dollar travel winners?

TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland.

TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland. Christian Morrow

TripADeal co-founder Norm Black knew his company's million dollar travel prize had gone to the right bloke the first time he spoke to 82 year old John Phillips from Rockhampton.

"We knew straight away the prize had gone to a bloody good bloke," Norm said.

"Its great when something like this happens for a couple of true hard working Aussie retirees like John and Val who really deserve it," Norm said.

TripADeal's other founder Richard Johnson said he was, "looking forward to showing John and Val the world."

"Both Norm and I agree John and Val should give cruising a go, it's the perfect way way of seeing a new places in the company of like minded travellers.

"They can ease into the travelling scene, kick back, relax and discover where their next adventure lies.

"Most people have a travel bucket list and TripADeal is all about opening up new destinations in Iceland, China, India, Asia and Europe and making them accessible and affordable.

"Our aim, is to take the middle man out so ordinary hard working Aussies can have the trip of a lifetime.

The million dollar question is where do John and Val plan to go on their trips.

"Maybe a few short trips to start with in Australia and over to Tasmania and New Zealand," said John.

Val has her heart set on Africa to visit one of their granddaughters who works at a wildlife park in South Africa.

"This is fantastic, we are so grateful to TripADeal," Val said.