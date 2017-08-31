Who are the 30 most influential people in this region?

FOR several months now The Gympie Times has been working on a special project we will roll out next week.

The Gympie Region's Power 30 is a subjective list of local men and women who we, and our small committee, believe have the most power and/or influence in this region.

Being a subjective list, not everyone is going to agree with every name and ranking. There may be some names that are not on the list you believe should be on the list. There may be some names on the list you think should not be there. We hope there is plenty of discussion and respectful debate.

Without giving too much away I can say about two thirds of our influencers are men, which means about a third are women.

These people come from all walks of life and range in age from their early 20s to their 70s.

It is important to remember this will be a list of who is in power, not necessarily who deserves power, or who we wish was in power. Some use their power for good - others not so much, depending on your point of view.

Those on this list live in the Gympie region, with just one or two exceptions for people who now live elsewhere but have homes or offices here and whose influence cannot be ignored.

It all starts next Tuesday.