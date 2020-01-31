Whiting flood Tin Can Bay after recent rains

GOTCHA - Joel Castle won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the quality saratoga that he caught and released at Borumba Dam. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Plenty of people took the opportunity to get away for the last few days of the school holidays and to celebrate Australia Day last weekend.

Tin Can Bay has been fishing well this week with good whiting being caught around the banks of Snapper Creek and Teebar Creek on yabbies, peeled prawns and worms.

Rivers and Creeks

THE mouth of Kauri Creek and Inskip Point have been prime spots for trevally and queenies, these hard-hitting fish have been taking a liking to lightly weighted live herring.

For the lure anglers give micro jigs a go. The Jigpara in the 10g size are perfect and can be worked back at speed as well as jigged.

Mangrove jack numbers are also good with plenty of fish taken around structure, these fish will come out at night to feed so live bait has really been producing the goods.

For the flathead anglers, fishing the flats on the run-out tide has seen some good fish, angler fishing from a boat have got the best results by casting plastics up into the shallow waters and rolling back into the deeper waters, the fish lay and wait for food brought down on the tide and will quickly take anything that looks like food. Give the Keitech Easy Shiners in the 4” size a go, this plastics are made from a vinyl and swim brilliantly.

GOTCHA - Charlotte Pursell caught and released this diamond trevally while fishing around Tewantin with her dad. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Mud crabs are on the march after the rain with most creek holding good sized bucks, mullet is definitely the best bait for these tasty crustaceans, make sure you know the updated rules brought in last year for crabbing before putting your pots in, check them out at fisheries.com.au.

Beaches

ON THE beaches there are still some good tailor, this time of year is when we see the bigger green back rogue fish at the back of the breakers. You will have to upsize your leaders as these fish will get through a standard mono leader. Make sure you switch to a fluorocarbon leader around the 20 to 30 pound mark. Most of the bigger fish have come from the top end of the Noosa North Shore near Double Island. Salted bonito, mullet strip baits and pilchards have nailed the big fish.

GOTCHA - From recent Cougar One charters grass sweetlip from Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Dart are in good numbers along Rainbow and out to the point with most fish in very close, this is great for the younger anglers as they don’t have to cast too far.

Prawns and small fish baits have claimed plenty. We are also seeing some good quality whiting in the same area. Live worms and pippies have been the go to bait.

GOTCHA - From recent Cougar One charters spanish mackerel from Chardon's Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

For those venturing offshore those annoying northerlies are still around making conditions a little average so most craft stayed close or in the bay.

In the straits and Hervey Bay the tuna are still in good numbers, spotted mackerel are also there but are holding a little deeper with the overcast conditions.

GOTCHA - Dan Perry and his daughter Mia caught and released these quality mangrove jacks and a nice flathead while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Bird activity is a little slow so finding the bait on the sounder is your best bet to finding the fish.

Out of Noosa Sunshine reef and Chardons reef were the popular spots with coral trout, pearl perch, snapper, tuskies, sweetlip, estuary cod and of course cobia, mackerel and tuna in the mix. Most of these fish were falling to pilchard floaters on gang hooks with a small sinker upfront.

GOTCHA - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World got a few spotted mackerel on cast slugs in Laguna Bay. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

In closer around Halls and Jew Shoal, there were reports of cobia and mackerel coming through with the bigger mackerel taking slow trolled live and dead baits on pre rigged chin guards.

GOTCHA - Dave McGregor boated this 130cm spanish mackerel while fishing from his kayak not far off Teewah Beach on the upper Noosa North Shore. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa. com.au. Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.