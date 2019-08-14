White powder photo to cost Eels star $20k

Parramatta forward Shaun Lane is likely to face a significant fine for a breach of the NRL's code of conduct.

The Daily Telegraph understands Lane is poised to avoid a playing suspension but will be sanctioned by the NRL and Eels and slugged with a fine of up to $20,000.

Lane remains under investigation after images published in The Daily Telegraph which appeared to show the NRL forward in possession of a bag containing white powder during a Mad Monday celebration with his previous club, Manly, last year.

Lane joins teammates at Parramatta training. Photo: Jonathan Ng

Screenshots were taken from multimedia messaging app Snapchat of a wide-eyed Lane appearing to place something into his mouth.

The NRL integrity unit interviewed Lane.

There is no suggestion Lane knew what the substance was or ingested it.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg is due to hold a media conference at 4pm on Wednesday where he will be asked about Lane.

It is understood the person who provided the photographs of Lane to The Daily Telegraph has assisted the NRL integrity unit's investigation.

One source claimed Lane remembered very little of the drama but is anti-drugs.

The Eels forward faces some serious questions.

Parramatta are assisting with the investigation but Lane didn't join the Eels until November 1, with the incident occurring on Manly's Mad Monday harbour cruise in September.

Lane called Parramatta teammates on Monday night to inform them about the release of the images.

Lane was one of the last players to arrive at Parramatta training on Tuesday as he prepared to face Eels teammates for the first time since the images became public.

Wearing a black Puma jumper, grey track pants and thongs, while carrying a backpack, Lane, 24, walked into training at the Old Saleyards Reserve with teammate Daniel Alvaro.

NRL integrity unit officials met with the Eels on Tuesday morning at club headquarters.

Lane was named in the Parramatta side for Friday night's match against Gold Coast at Cbus Stadium.

The controversy didn’t stop this Eels fan. Photo: Jonathan Ng

Veteran forward David Gower said Lane had reached out to teammates to warn them about the images.

"We rallied around Shaun when he told us," Gower said. "We are just going to support him and let the process take place."

Eels captain Clint Gutherson also said teammates would support Lane.

"I'm sure it'll probably hit him but he will have the support avenues there to look after him and make sure he's OK," Gutherson said. "We'll support him as a mate and look after him."

Outgoing Parramatta CEO Bernie Gurr and general manager of football Mark O'Neill met on Tuesday morning at the club's headquarters.

The Snapchat was sent in a group text and has been seen by numerous people around Sydney.