Crime

Whistleblower appeals over cops’ oral sex in squad car

by Warren Barnsley
17th Oct 2019 2:56 PM
A QUEENSLAND judge's ruling that officers engaging in oral sex in a police car is not official misconduct could deter public servants from blowing the whistle on their colleagues, a court has heard.

Police whistleblower Rick Flori is appealing a Brisbane Supreme Court ruling in his bullying case against his former employer which meant he was not afforded public interest disclosure protection after complaining about sexual conduct between two officers.

The former Gold Coast sergeant claimed he suffered reprisal after sending a letter to the then Crime and Misconduct Commission alleging that in late 2009 a female police officer performed a sex act on a male colleague in a police car at a Red Rooster car park.

 

Rick Flori talks to media outside Brisbane Supreme Court today. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP
