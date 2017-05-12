Whip use again centre of racing scrutiny

CRACKING THE WHIP: Stewards have been proactive after Dreams Aplenty jockey Tiffani Brooker was fined for breaking the whip rules at the Gunsynd Classic.

STEWARDS at last Saturdays Bundaberg races were very pro-active as regards the rule for use of the whip in races with seven incidents of excessive whip use by riders coming under scrutiny.

This followed the Dreams Aplenty whip saga the previous week in Brisbane when ride Tiffany Brooker was fined $2000 and suspended for 7 days for breaking the whip rules in winning the Gunsynd Classic by a nose on Dreams Aplenty.

The whip began at Bundaberg when apprentice Jed Hodge was reprimanded for using the whip more than the allowed five times prior to the 100m in Race 1.

In race 2, Gemma Steele was fined $100 for using the whip more than five times before the 100mn and apprentice L. Dodds was reprimanded for the same offence.

In race 3, Kelly Gates was also fined $100 for a similar whip breach with jockey Cecily Eaton also incurring $100 fine for the same reason.

Jockey Jason Hoopert then was reprimanded over whip use in the 4th race. A further $500 fine was imposed on Kelly Gates following an inquiry into why she had weighed in light after finishing 6th on Shada Paree in the maiden.

It was found that Kelly had failed to wear her approved safety vest in the race. Shada Paree was there fore disqualified from the race and the fine imposed when Kelly Gates pleaded guilty to a charge under the appropriate racing rule.

Counting the wins

LEADING Bundaberg and SEQ country trainer, Darryl Gardiner notched up yet another winning double on his home track when Kuramos ($4. H. Phillips) won the 1090m BM 50 - beating the Barry Gill trained Chayse'n'Mason - before Mah Baker ($3, K. Gates) defeated stablemate, Al's Briefs ($2.85, H. Phillips) in the 1212m Open. Kuramos, a three year old by Hidden Dragon, had bolted in with a Wondai maiden at his previous and first start for the stable.

In other Bundaberg results, Mary Hassam saddled up Ruby Ray ($4, J. Hodge) to win the 1600m BM55 beating veteran galloper, Blaze to Fortune and First Regret.

Nanango rained Hopetoun Street ($3, Gemma Steele) continued on his winning way in beating Leaps and Bounds and Outback Lightning in the 850mBM 65 whilst Sudden Clang 3 year old,

Pricklethorp took the 1200m maiden from Triple Won and Honey Babe first up for trainer Laura Cronan and 4 kg claimer Elyce Smith.

COUNTRY CLASSIS

The good news from Racing Qld is that three new Country classics series are to be conducted viz.

The Roads to Roma, Outback Showcase and the Race to the Reef. The bad news is that none of these Series will see heats of finals conducted on tracks in the SEQ Country area.

The surprising feature of the Roads to Roma Series is that the heats are to be staged at the Charleville, Dalby, Barcoo, Barcaldine,St. George and Toowoomba Race Clubs, which are mostly grass tracks, and the Final is to be held on the sand at Roma.

These heats could thus make it difficult for noted sand-trackers to qualify for the final and presnt those that qualify through heats on grass tracks being set a challenge to perform at their top on a sand track.

Excellent nominations were forthcoming for this Saturdays Burrandowan races with an initial entry of 6 5 horses for the five race card. Eleven entries were received for the $10 000 Burrandowan Cup, a BM 50 to be run over 1740m.