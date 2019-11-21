Whincup: I celebrated by swimming in ‘piss’

Jamie Whincup has revealed he swam in a fountain "filled with piss'' while celebrating his V8 championship win at the Newcastle 500 in 2017.

In a well-timed warning for the party planning Scott McLaughlin, the Holden driver spoke of his horror at learning the fountain he dived into following his championship glory was often used as a toilet.

"Apparently it is no good to go into the fountain,'' Whincup said.

"After I went into the fountain I had about ten people tell me they had just pissed in it. I am still here so it can't have been too bad but I would not recommend it to anyone.''

The now infamous fountain is located outside Customs House on the Newcastle foreshore.

The Newcastle 500 begins with practice on Friday.

While ruling out any type of celebration in the tainted fountain, Whincup declared he would start a Newcastle 500 party if the Red Bull Holden Racing team took out the team's championship.

In a one-on-one fight between the two biggest teams in the sport, DJR Team Penske is leading Red Bull by just 116 points.

"It is all about that team's championship,'' Whincup said.

The fountain in question.

"We would love to win it. We were absolutely nowhere mid-season, well behind, but we have fought our way. We have given ourselves an opportunity to have a real go. We are 116 points behind and there are 600 points to fight for this weekend.

"We will be going for every point we can get and working hard together to win the team's championship.''

Shane van Gisbergen will be fighting side-by-side with teammate Whincup to deliver defeat to bitter rival Penske.

"The start of the year was very tough for us,'' van Gisbergen said.

"But the Pirtek Cup has been a highlight and now we are focus on the team's championship. That is our full focus to get maximum points for both cars and to try and overtake the Dick Johnson car.''