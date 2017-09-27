Whimsical? Why Not?

IN THE two years since local artist Joy Bendall first had the idea of re-purposing old glass, china and pottery around her home to make new creations, the audience for her 'Whimsical Wotnots' have grown substantially.

"I thought it was a great way to give new life to things that would have likely ended up in the back of the cupboard somewhere,” she said.

And what a new life it is - with old tea cups and saucers transformed into bird baths and intricate garden ornaments.

With spring in full swing, and with keen gardeners getting their green thumbs ready, Joy expects these garden decorations will become the next hot ticket item.

"Just like how in winter, the tea cozys I made became the thing most people were interested in.”

Having been creative for all her life, Joy insists it's not about how long the piece takes to complete, but when the spark of inspiration arrives that matters most.

Joy Bendall is currently displaying and selling her Whimsical Wotnots at the Creative Circle, located in the Vintage Shed out back of 15 Stewart Terrace, Gympie.