While decision makers dally over road toll, more people die

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin: I extend an open invitation to any politician from any level of government to attend a Roadcraft course as Roadcraft's guest. Only then would they truly appreciate the urgent need to support Roadcraft in implementing our safe, low-risk driver education to every road user.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

EDUCATION KEY TO ROAD TOLL

I HAVE been reading with interest, and absolute dismay, the recent Gympie Times articles about the unacceptable road toll.

Thank you for writing not just about the unacceptable statistics, but about the real people who are much loved and so very deeply missed. This is the very reason we cannot be accepting of these terrible statistics; they're people, not statistics.

If I could draw on a quote from an article from Tuesday's edition, "Authorities say road users are too accepting of the hundreds of deaths that occur on Queensland roads every year and do little to change their behaviour”.

Roadcraft CEO Sharlene Makin. Tom Daunt

If I was to put my spin on this it would read, "The decision makers are too accepting of the hundreds of deaths that occur on Queensland roads every year and do little to investigate possible solutions to the problem”.

I would also draw attention to there being so much information about WHY to drive safe, but very little about HOW to drive safe. I had been driving for decades when I completed my Roadcraft course and, after, I asked myself, "Why have I never been taught this stuff before?”

I have never been a risk taker while driving, but still I realised it was a grave injustice that I had never been taught these essential safe, low-risk driving techniques before.

The decision makers would do well to invest a bit of their time to properly evaluate what I consider an outstanding education program that achieves the desired training outcome of course participants choosing to adjust their attitude to risk acceptance.

There is so much talk about the problem, but so very little action on evaluating possible solutions.

I extend an open invitation to any politician from any level of government to attend a Roadcraft course as Roadcraft's guest. Only then would they truly appreciate the urgent need to support Roadcraft in implementing our safe, low-risk driver education to every road user.

Yes, we are involved in research but it will take some years to obtain and evaluate the data, so I implore the decision makers, "Let's not dally, as more lives will be lost”.

Maybe effective education actually is the key to reducing road trauma.

Sharlene Makin,

Ceo Roadcraft Driver Education Gympie

Gympie Times ad rep Caroline Vielle doing Roadcraft defensive driving course. Renee Albrecht

When will the Liberal Party learn?

AFTER the humiliating bruising suffered by the Liberal Party in the Victorian election last weekend, one would have to suffer from serious disabilities not to understand what the problems were from the people who matter side of things, the voter.

No doubt those in the "inner sanctum” are discussing the situation, (grave) but are they being very careful about not upsetting people and careful with the finger pointing? Feelings could be hurt - but that's politics!

Honesty in this situation is the best policy after all. Firstly I would look at some of the older generation who I'm sure have become comfortably ensconced in their own position.

Julie Bishop contributed

"All is well with us, do not disturb”

The people, the voters, as far as money goes, have long memories and it must be still printed in large black (or red) letters, Mr Turnbull, the just deposed PM was adamant that it was not needed to have an inquiry into the banks. How wrong can one be?

Thankfully and because of the whistle blower and those opposing his view, an inquiry went ahead and what a "can of worms” it opened.

Julie Bishop Matt Taylor GLA050418BISH

First of all there was the commissioner who was so perfect for the role, his face said it all, the scathing, the disgusted, the can't believe it - as day after day he had to listen to the stories of greed, thieving, lies from those whose position it was to help assist hard earned money from their customers.

To listen to the "yes” as their careers crumbled day after day, all under oath.

I wonder, as the "yes” kept coming after constant probing and direct questioning did the frightful results make them look at the results of their infamy much clearer and guilt ridden (if they had a conscience, of course).

There are probably not enough jails to hold these crooks who deceived and stole so blatantly.

Faith De Vere,

Gympie

Faith de-Vere Contributed

Keep council divisions

I FOR one do agree with the division (ward) system. With the division system you at least know who is representing you regardless of the job they are doing. I have lived in an outback town with a population of around 28,000. Comes a council election and we have 25 candidates standing for 10 positions. The number of votes required to be elected was a joke.

The counting was unbelievable.

Cr Glen Hartwig. Tom Daunt

Candidates with 10 and less first preference votes would get in on another candidate's preference.

Nobody knew these people until after the election and by then it was too late.

When you go to see a councillor regarding a matter, they had 10 reasons as to why it could not be done but it was never their fault. Just keep passing the buck. Therefore, I believe in the division/ward system. The lazy councillor has nowhere to hide.

Councillor Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

Just think, it was only six years since we voted on what system we would have. Why not bring the subject up with every council election? Where does Cr Mal Gear stand on this? Perhaps we could vote on their salaries at the same time?

If we do not like divisions perhaps, we could change the word to wards?

Colin Saunders,

Gympie

Doing our bit for drought - thank you Gympie region

RAINBOW Beach Droughtrunners and other charitable organisations have been very busy of late trying to ensure struggling families in the drought area can still remember what Christmas should be like.

The last 12 months has been a blur as it seems like yesterday that we delivered so many gifts to these people, putting smiles on the faces of so many kids.

This is our fourth year.

Two recent semi-loads to the Barcaldine-Longreach area has not only provided essential supplies to farmers but has helped keep stock alive.

Unfortunately, at present we do not have the resources to send any more stock feed although it has been offered at a very reasonable price.

Fuel and running costs are so high for this trip.

Tomorrow we are sending two more pallets of food and presents to the Longreach area. Hopefully followed by another load around December 15.

The co-ordinators are desperately waiting for these goods to arrive and be distributed before Christmas.

I must thank the Tin Can Bay CWA and craft groups for there wonderful Christmas gifts, Quota for a large donation, other names that have given to Bank of Queensland include Schefe, Aqua Blinds, Kristina Gillman, C&J Stewart.

Also, Betty Freeman and Bev Yeoman, who are always dropping supplies at our house, Noreen Kewin for a large Woolworths voucher, and a big thank you to all those donating at Drakes, Mooloo Produce and Owens Bearing Supplies.

Finally a big thanks to Rainbow Beach Transport, Cooloola Stockfeeds, Widgee Engineering, that have helped in a big way, along with Rainbow-Cooloola Wholesalers who are always moving and loading pallets for me.

And the anonymous ones that donate, like a lady at Woolies this week who gave $50 at the checkout. Thank you.

If anyone else wants to donate before Christmas we are really looking for pre-paid vouchers like Visa or Eftpos that can be redeemed in Longreach or donations at Bank Of Qld so as we can purchase these (100 per cent gets to the other end).

Thank you for all your support this year, have a safe and happy Christmas holiday.

Tony Stewart,

Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners