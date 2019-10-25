Which of the 15 Gympie region clinics bulk bill?

Imbil Family Medical is a mixed-billing practice that offers bulk-billing to some of its patients. Patient Lance Hudson has his blood-pressure tested by registered nurse Kat Holloway.

IF YOU’RE looking to find a bulk billing practice in the Gympie region, you may have trouble unless you are a concession card holder.

Gympie region doctors offer a mixture of bulk billing services, but there are only two clinics in Gympie that are fully bulk billed.

However neither clinic is currently taking new patients, they have both confirmed.

If you are a Centrelink concession or pension card holder, however, there are a number of clinics that will bulk bill in the region.

Some clinics also offer bulk billing to all children under the age of 16.

Below is the full list of clinics in the Gympie region and their billing practices:

1. The Medical Centre

41 Channon St, Gympie, 5482 2311

Administration fee bulk billing for concession card holders.

Not a bulk billing clinic but if patient’s on a concession card are happy to pay an administration fee they can be bulk billed. The fee is $45 for 12 months.

Clinic is currently not accepting new patients.

2. Henry St Medical Clinic

Henry St, Gympie, 5482 5577

Fully bulk billed. Books are closed at this clinic.

3. Excelsior Medical Centre

21 Exhibition Rd, Southside, 5482 5899

Mixed billing clinic, but doctors can bulk bill at their discretion. All children 12 and under are bulk billed.

4. The Gympie Clinic

68 Channon St, 5482 8422

Not a bulk billing clinic, but all children under 16 are bulk billed. Other patients are at the doctor’s discretion.

5. Channon Street Medical Centre

12 Reef St, 5482 1555

Not a bulk billing practice. Discounted consultation fees for pension card and health concession card-holders.

6. Southside Medical Centre

1-5 Woolgar Rd, 5315 4622

Mixed bulk billing practice. Pension and Centrelink pension health care card holders can be bulk billed at doctor’s discretion.

7. Quality Family Care Clinic

11A Channon St, 5482 3355

Bulk billed. Books closed at this clinic.

8. Gympie District Women’s Health Centre

21 Alfred St, 5483 6588

Bulk billing for sexual and reproductive health matters as a one-time use. Women must live in the Gympie Regional Council area.

9. Dr Mary Piepers - Marymark Medical

2/18 Young St, 5481 1873

Not a bulk billing practice with the exception of Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA) Gold card holders.

10. Medical on Mary

14 Mary St, 5391 4067

Not a bulk billing practice. Discounted consultation fees for pension card, government and health concession card-holders.

11. Cooloola Coast Clinic

5 Dolphin Ave, Tin Can Bay, 5486 4600

Mixed billing practice. Children under 16, Centrelink concession or health care card holders and Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA) cardholders are bulk billed. Doctor’s discretion for all other patients.

12. Rainbow Beach Medical Practice

10 Ilmenite Ave, Rainbow Beach, 5486 3078

Mixed billing practice. Children under 16, Centrelink concession or health care card holders and DVA cardholders are bulk billed. Doctor’s discretion for all other patients.

13. Imbil Family Medical (also applies to Pomona Family Medical and Cooroy Family Medical)

6 Imbil Island Rd, Imbil, 5442 6833

Mixed billing practice. Children under 16 and pensioners are bulk-billed.

14. Goomeri Family Medical Practice

10 Moore St, Goomeri, 0439 208 558

Mixed billing practice. Children under 16 and Centrelink concession and pension card holders are bulk billed. (Current as of March 2019)

15. House Call Doctor Gympie region

Servicing Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Mary Valley, Kilkivan, and Goomeri. 13 55 66.

Mixed billing practice. Bulk billing for all Medicare and Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA) card holders.