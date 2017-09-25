Which iconic festival that normally happens in Kilkivan in April is on this weekend?

September 30: Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

UP TO 1100 horses and riders participate annually in the ride, normally held in April, close to Easter.

It was moved to September this year due to a persistent drought, making the land through which the riders traverse tinder-dry.

The ride was started in 1986 and has run every year since, expanding to incorporate five different trail rides, included one that starts on the Friday night before.

Starting and finishing at the Kilkivan Showgrounds, a festival atmosphere springs up around the showgrounds withstalls, live entertainment and

more.

The grand parade, where all the riders travel the length of the main street, is a sight to behold and starts at 2pm.

Festivities usually culminate in a campdraft at the showgrounds the following day.

For costs, rules and entry details head to www.kilkivangreathorseride.com.au.