Which Gympie region school is getting a visit from the Kops?

KOP THAT: The Kops in Kilts at Theebine State School last year and (below) members of the QPP&D band on the steps of Parliament House for its 55th anniversary.

THEEBINE State School wants all of the community to join them for what they hope will be a fantastic day.

The Queensland Police Pipes and Drums has been long celebrated as one of Australia's finest pipe bands and serves the Queensland community by regularly performing at charity events, community fetes, festivals and shows around the State.

Working with other police districts and various community groups, the band also visits hospitals, nursing homes and has introduced a Kops in Kilts program for schools where they perform traditional, modern and popular children's music.

The Kops in Kilts will be performing at the school on Friday, July 14, starting at 10am.

A spokesman for the school said the event is highly anticipated.

"If you've ever seen a great pipe band perform, you know just how soul stirring the event can be,” the spokesman said.

The band has performed at thousands of functions, ranging from the world famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo to rock concerts to community group receptions.

It plays an integral role at a number of official ceremonies throughout the year that include Government House open days, the Anzac Day parade, police graduations as well as National Police Remembrance Day.

Queensland Police Pipes and Drums present numerous concert performances throughout the year and have a wide and versatile repertoire encompassing contemporary and traditional music.

The Theebine school is really looking forward to the day and put out a request to the community.

"It would be much appreciated if you can assist our small P&C by bringing a plate of morning tea,” the representative said.