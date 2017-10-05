30°
Which fuel giant is landing in Gympie next week?

NEW STATION: New Liberty Service Station owner Jimmy Singh is looking forward to the opening of his new business.
Tom Daunt
A SERVICE station on the Bruce Hwy just south of Gympie is set to be unveiled under a new moniker early next week.

Operating under the Liberty Fuel brand, the former United petrol station will be operational as of Tuesday.

Owner Jimmy Singh has already employed seven Gympie locals and said he was looking forward to getting the business up and running.

"We are pretty much open with the shop from Monday or Tuesday,” Mr Singh said.

Originally from Kilcoy, Mr Singh also owns fuel outlets in Goomeri and South Australia.

"I have been coming to Gympie for nearly ten years now.

"We have a nice spot on the highway and hopefully it will do well.”

Mr Singh has poured resources into several facets of the business in an attempt to give customers a fresh fuel service experience.

"There have been a few changes,” he said.

"We have done up the shop already and the servo will be 24/7 which will be convenient for the locals as well.

"We have also employed locals which is always good for the business.

"There is a lot of work going on.

"We will have three products in diesel, E10 and 91 fuel and we are hoping to get 98 fuel as well.

