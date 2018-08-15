Menu
The upcoming State Government waste levy might be necessary, but it doesn't mean anybody will be happy about it.
Opinion

Whether State, council, or people, no winners in waste mess

scott kovacevic
by
15th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY story has multiple sides.

But what do you do when all those sides are stuck between a rock and a hard place?

That's the unfortunate reality of where we're headed when it comes to waste.

Start with the State: the China recycling ban and opportunism of some waste operators in opening their arms to New South Wales' excess rubbish has put them in an impossible situation. Something must change; that they can make it a revenue stream is just a bonus.

Now let's move to the council, which has been left holding the bag here - and understandably looking as forlorn and resigned to its fate as a three-legged zebra in the centre of the Sahara Desert. Because when the prices go up they will cop a shellacking.

Acting Manager of Environmental Services, Leo Jensen showed us around the Warwick Waste Facility. Rubbish dump land fill recycling.
Which brings us to the public, who fresh off the introduction of last year's gate fees (which went down like a cactus smoothie) are going to be slugged again.

This will not bring sunshine and smiles.

It is a complex and messy situation; and really highlights why people's noses get so out of joint when they view government spending as potentially excessive, reckless or wasteful.

After all, it's not like the taxpayer can hit governments back with their own version of a (financial) waste levy.

Now there's an idea...

