Where's the cheapest waterfront property on the east coast?

This Gympie region suburb has some of the most affordable waterfront properties available on the east coast of Australia.

A spotlight on Tin Can Bay real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data

WHILE the sleepy little fishing village of Tin Can Bay does make the perfect spot to retire to, investors may be tempted to buy into the area too.

Paul Downman from Century 21 Platinum Agents in Tin Can Bay said there has been an 8 per cent increase in prices on the past year in the area, representing a massive growth spurt for the little town.

"There's also been roughly 200 new homes built in the area in the past two years,” Mr Downman said.

Mr Downman said while the area was largely comprised of retired couples, about 65 per cent, it still has the cheapest waterfront properties on the east coast.

"You can get a three bedroom, two bathroom almost new home for around $350,000 and a new four bedroom home for under $400,000,” he said.

While price is a big part of the allure for the suburb, there are other factors, among them, the relaxed and laid-back pace of life in Tin Can Bay.

"There's still the building limit in place of two storeys so there are no skyscrapers but there's still plenty of good fishing and good crabbing,” he said.

Mr Downman said he was regularly fielding inquiries from people from right across Australia, keen to make a seachange to the bay.

"I've had people from Tasmania, Darwin, even Perth and everywhere in between,” he said.

There are plenty of facilities in Tin Can Bay including golf course and lawn bowls at the Tin Can Bay Country Club, a supermarket and shopping centre with news agency and some specialty shops, a hotel, restaurants, and RSL and Yacht Clubs.

"The council (Gympie Regional Council) have recently put a lot of effort into the parks and walkways,” Mr Downman said.

There is also a P10 school at Tin Can Bay, plus it's only 20 minutes from Rainbow Beach, 40 minutes from Gympie, 50 minutes from Maryborough and 90 minutes from Hervey Bay in the North or Maroochydore in the south.

All of these factors are making Tin Can Bay one of the most desirable addresses in the Gympie region.