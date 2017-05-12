Where's Gympie Hospital's CT scanner, Cameron?

SEEMS EVERYONE IS GETTING ONE EXCEPT GYMPIE: WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington and WBHHS director of medical imaging Michael Samuel with the new CT Scanner at Bundaberg Hospital.

THE completion of Gympie Hospital modifications, delayed reports and lost data were under the spotlight in questions raised in the State Parliament this week by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

Mr Perrett said he had increasingly had to chase up the State Labor Government on its "inability to complete projects on time, delayed or non-existent decision making, and excuses that information which should be readily available can no longer be found”.

READ MORE: What Gympie wanted and needed from the last State Budget

"The long awaited CT scanner which was promised for the Gympie Hospital in early 2017 has still not been delivered.

"It is reliant on building modifications at the hospital and we do not even know if they have been completed.

IPSWICH GOT ONE TOO: Ipswich's Queensland Diagnostic Imaging diagnostic radiologist Dr Mark Swainston with the clinic's new CT scanner. David Nielsen

"When I asked in February whether the CT scanner would be delivered on time the Minister for Health, Cameron Dick, dismissively fobbed off the request and said it was in a 12 month old news article from a Sunshine Coast newspaper.

"The contempt for this region is staggering when he couldn't even name a media outlet for the Gympie region and on top of that it wasn't even there.

"This is the same level of contempt that the Minister for Training, Yvette D'Ath, has in refusing to lease an empty and unused TAFE building at the Gympie Education Precinct to the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"The Minister has previously said the decision was reliant on the release of a 10 year Strategic Infrastructure Plan which has already been completed and was due for release in July last year.

"I have now asked the Minister when the decision was made to delay the release of the plan and whether it will even be released this year.

EVEN YEPPOON GOT ONE: CQMI Regional Manager Keri Kamau with their new CT Scanner at the Yeppoon Mater Hospital. Chris Ison ROK060815cscanner1

"For almost a year the Ministers for Police, Mark Ryan and Bill Byrne, have been unable to provide any relevant and worthwhile statistics regarding weapons licensing, weapons licences, categories of weapons licences and the number of weapons in the region.

"Despite the obligation to keep a register of all this information, and that it is supposedly stored on the QPRIME computer system, it seems none of this information is available.

"I have now asked the Minister to advise when all this data was lost and between what periods it is relevant to.

"Gympie residents are generous and willing to wait for their turn but all we are getting from this government are excuses, excuses and even more excuses.

"A competent government would be making decisions and not be hiding behind reviews and reports, ineffectual computer systems, and treating regional Queenslanders with such contempt and callousness,” Mr Perrett said.