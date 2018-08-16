Menu
Highways top list of upcoming road work throughout the Gympie region.
Council News

Where you'll see Gympie's road work crews this fortnight

16th Aug 2018 12:01 AM

SOME of the region's more popular roads are getting a touch-up over the next fortnight as Gympie Regional Council rolls out its road work schedule.

The Bruce Highway, Burnett Highway are both in line to receive asphalt repairs, along with Regan Rd.

Reconstruction and widening work continues out at East Deep Creek Rd, while Tagaigan, Goodyear, and Counter roads are all getting bitumen seals.

Grading is expected on Kin Kin Rd, Murgon-Kilcoy Rd, Lewis Rd, Tinana Rd and Long Rd, and Whelan Rd is being widened.

The latest schedule of road works has been detailed by the council.
Replacement of the bridges on Kandanga Creek Rd and Cedar Pocket Rd continues, and maintenance of the bridge on Park Lne is also on the agenda.

Stormwater upgrades are to be done at Pinta Court, Rocklea Drive and the intersection of King and Duke streets,

Drainage on Groper St is also being improved, while general line marking is being done around Southside and slashing is planned at the Burnett Highway.

Please note all work is subject to change if the weather does.

