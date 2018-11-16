Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

EVERY now and then a property hits the market that stands out from the rest and 16 Spicer Street is exactly that.

Boasting magnificent street appeal with an elegantly chosen colour scheme and leafy facade, this beautifully renovated Queenslander is perfectly positioned high and dry in the city centre, on an enormous 1091sqm block, with stunning views all around.

The house offers a beautiful master bedroom, two additional spacious bedrooms, living room, dining room, sun room, study and a very impressive kitchen with bespoke timber cabinetry and incredible city views.

Brand new lights, fans and oven compliment the house and await the new owner.

The house has recently been re-stumped and re-roofed and is in terrific condition.

The house and upper yard is fully fenced, making it safe and ready to use for families with children and pets.

What is particularly unique about this property is the opportunity to build a second dwelling to generate passive income.

Sitting within the character residential zone, owners have a right to 'dual occupancy', or they can choose to subdivide the block, which has two road access, (subject to council approval).

Walk to all local amenities including coffee shops, restaurants, schools, supermarket, GP surgery, hospital, specialist rooms, public and private hospitals.

This is a rare opportunity to secure such a high-quality investment, plus the potential for passive income and significant capital growth in one of Queensland's fastest growing property markets.