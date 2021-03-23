Where you can still book Easter camping within 1hr of Gympie

With campsites filling up by the minute ahead of Easter, here’s 15 close by places you can still book.

When the hot cross buns and Easter eggs start to fill the supermarket shelves, that's when you know it's time to start thinking about the Easter holidays.

Campgrounds in and around the Gympie region are hugely popular and have been filling up faster than you can say 'Easter bunny', with park owners happy to be receiving the much-needed visitor boost.

If you're a bit late to the party and still haven't booked anywhere to stay, there's still plenty of great spots available.

The Gympie Times has compiled a list of 15 places that still have school holiday availability, with most of the parks with available spots over the Easter weekend. Take a look:

1. Amamoor Creek Camping Area: Unpowered sites still available throughout the holidays.

2. Standown Caravan Park: A few powered sites and a handful of unpowered sites left for the Easter weekend.

3. Warrigal Ridge Bush Camp: Powered sites limited but still some available, plenty of unpowered sites left for the whole holiday period.

4. Tin Can Bay Tourist Park: Fully booked until April 6, sites available from April 6 onwards.

5. Teewah Beach campgrounds 1-7: Fully booked for April 2 and 3, available sites after that.

6. Kenilworth Showgrounds: Some unpowered sites left for the Easter weekend, after April 6 there are more sites available.

7. Imbil Camping Retreat: Fully booked over Easter weekend, site available from April 6 onwards.

8. Bluff Creek Campground Kenilworth: Some sites possibly freeing up for the Easter weekend with cancellations and more available on the second week of the school holidays, call to get put on the waitlist.

9. Charlie Moreland Camping Area: A few spots available on Good Friday, fully booked for Easter Saturday night. Plenty of sites available in second week of school holidays.

10. Pomona Caravan Park: 6-10 sites left (mixture of unpowered and powered) for the Easter weekend.

11. Booloumba Creek camping area 4: Booked out for April 2 and 3, available spots on second week of the school holidays

12. Peach Trees Camping Area: Spots for two people left over Easter weekend, plenty of spots the following week.

13. Cedar Grove Campground: Spots for four people left on Good Friday, fully booked Saturday, plenty the following week.

14. Noosa River: Fully booked over Easter but tent sites still available for second week of holidays.

15. Sunshine Coast beachside spots: The beachfront holiday hotspots at Dicky Beach, Mooloolaba, Maroochydore, Cotton Tree, Mudjimba and Coolum have just a handful of spots left between April 12-18.