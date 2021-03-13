Where you can rent a shop in Mary Street for $150 a week

‘You won’t find anything cheaper’. An iconic CBD arcade has undergone a major transformation and now has sites available for as little as $150 a week.

An iconic arcade in Mary St has been given a new lease of life, with a contemporary renovation of 11 stores that are now ready to be leased to business owners.

Finishing up the final touches in February, Condies Arcade is now open to the public and already has two new businesses up and running.

One of these is a women’s clothing store called Desert Dream, which offers a range of bohemian clothing pieces in sizes 6-16.

Condies Arcade’s leasing agent Nathan O’Neil said the rent prices were the “most affordable in Gympie”, starting at just $150 a week including outgoings.

“We (Harcourts) do most of the commercial stuff in Gympie and these rates are super competitive because the owner just wants to make it affordable and get good quality businesses in there,” Mr O’Neil said.



“You won't find cheaper.”

Mr O’Neil said the Melbourne investor who bought and renovated the arcade saw an opportunity and invested a six figure number into the makeover.

“He likes to buy older buildings with character and a bit of a history to them and do them up,” he said.



“It's really good to have it coming to life again.”



With skylights and modern finishes, the new Condies Arcade is light and welcoming.

Mr O’Neil said the response from the public had been “really positive”, with many excited to see the bottom half of Mary St revived.

“They love the fact that it's been done up and money is being invested down the bottom half of Mary St,” he said.

With two store spaces already set up and two more currently reserved, there’s seven shops left to be leased.

“We’ve only just started marketing it so they're going pretty fast,” Mr O’Neil said.

“There’s a great amount of interest and we expect to have them all fully leased very quickly.”